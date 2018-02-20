CBS 62A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, […]
97.1 The TicketA golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, […]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rangers have traded defenseman Nick Holden to the Boston Bruins for a minor league defenseman and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Holden skated in 135 games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18). He had 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points, along with 49 penalty minutes. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Defenseman Rob O’Gara went to New York in Tuesday’s deal with Boston, which entered the day in a tight race with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Rangers might deal other players such as forward Rick Nash and defenseman Ryan McDonagh before Monday’s trade deadline. They have seven picks for the 2018 draft.
___
More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen