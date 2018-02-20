CBS 62Big Sean Cass Tech recording studio. (photo: Chris Renwick/WWJ) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Big Sean Cass Tech recording studio. (photo: Chris Renwick/WWJ) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact […]
97.1 The TicketBig Sean Cass Tech recording studio. (photo: Chris Renwick/WWJ) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Big Sean Cass Tech recording studio. (photo: Chris Renwick/WWJ) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising […]
9 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Rae Carruth of the Carolina Panthers moves the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game, 34-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

By The Associated Press

Former NFL player Rae Carruth has apologized for his role in the shooting death of Cherica Adams in 2001 and the permanent disability suffered by his then-unborn son, Chancellor Adams, as a result.

Carruth is serving 18 to 24 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and two other charges. He could be released Oct. 22 from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina.

In a 15-page hand-written letter and ensuing phone call to WBTV in Charlotte, Carruth apologized to Adams’ mother, Saundra Adams, for the “senseless act that led to the death of your daughter and the permanent physical difficulties that Chancellor has to suffer through.”

Carruth also said he’d like custody of Chancellor one day. However, Adams told WBTV that won’t happen .
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen