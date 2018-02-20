9 Nov 1997: Wide receiver Rae Carruth of the Carolina Panthers moves the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos won the game, 34-0. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

By The Associated Press

Former NFL player Rae Carruth has apologized for his role in the shooting death of Cherica Adams in 2001 and the permanent disability suffered by his then-unborn son, Chancellor Adams, as a result.

Carruth is serving 18 to 24 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and two other charges. He could be released Oct. 22 from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina.

In a 15-page hand-written letter and ensuing phone call to WBTV in Charlotte, Carruth apologized to Adams’ mother, Saundra Adams, for the “senseless act that led to the death of your daughter and the permanent physical difficulties that Chancellor has to suffer through.”

Carruth also said he’d like custody of Chancellor one day. However, Adams told WBTV that won’t happen .

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)