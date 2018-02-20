ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – Mackinac Bridge officials say the span linking Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas has closed because of falling ice from the cables and towers.
The bridge has been closed to traffic for several hours on Tuesday. Workers have been stationed at both ends to provide instructions to travelers.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority says that it’s monitoring conditions and will reopen when things improve.
The five-mile (eight-kilometer) bridge between lakes Michigan and Huron opened in 1957. Last February, nearly 198,000 vehicles crossed the bridge.
