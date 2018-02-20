DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are trying to identify three people who may have information about a hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side that left a man dead.

The accident happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 in the area of 8 Mile Road and Rosemont, just west of the Southfield Freeway.

According to police, the 51-year-old victim was struck by a black pickup truck that was heading eastbound on 8 Mile. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck fled the scene after the collision, and police are still trying to identify the driver.

Investigators believe three people who were caught on surveillance cameras at a nearby business might know something about the incident.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.