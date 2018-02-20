DETROIT (WWJ) – Get ready for another day of rain.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for southeastern Michigan as a result of widespread rain that is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says one to three inches of rain is expected, with additional water added to the runoff from melted snow.

Expect to see water over the pavement, especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage. Area rivers and streams will also be on the rise with minor flooding before the rain moves out Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Tuesday — Cloudy with periods of rain. Record high temperatures expected. Highs in the mid 60s. Low 42F.

Wednesday — Cloudy. Rain early. High around 45F. Low 28F.

Thursday — Clouds giving way to sun. High 39F. Low 31F.

Friday — Cloudy with rain. High 47F. Low 35F.

Saturday — Showers. High 42F. Low 37F.

