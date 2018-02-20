CBS 62A golden eagle undergoes surgery at a Michigan raptor center. (Photo by Ken Scott Photography, Courtesy Wings of Wonder) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced today (Tuesday, Feb. 20) the hiring of Jim McElwain as the program’s 10th assistant coach. McElwain will coach the team’s wide receivers.

“I am excited to work with this offensive staff and Coach Harbaugh,” said McElwain. “There are a lot of great offensive minds in that coaching room and I look forward to learning from them.”

McElwain brings 33 years of coaching experience with him to Ann Arbor. He has worked with eight NCAA programs and one NFL team, and has spent the last five-plus seasons as a head coach.

McElwain Bio: http://mgoblue.com/staff.aspx?staff=3715

