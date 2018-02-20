CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
MARINE CITY (WWJ/AP) – Some Michigan law enforcement agencies are stepping up security efforts following online threats against schools.

The Marine City Police Department says it’s investigating after a Twitter post was spotted that targeted the principal at the Marine City Middle School. Police say the East China School District is taking precautionary measures this week to ensure safety.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida.

Berrien County authorities and the FBI are investigating a threat reportedly made about St. Joseph High School. School officials say worries may have been stoked by miscommunication based on overheard conversations and posts on social media.

Authorities also investigated a potential threat related to South Lyon High School. Two separate threats were also investigated at Dakota High School in Macomb Township.

Last week, three mid-Michigan schools were closed for two days as investigators tracked down the source of an online threat.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

