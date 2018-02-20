CBS 62Big Sean Cass Tech recording studio. (photo: Chris Renwick/WWJ) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), […]
WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Authorities say three men who targeted Asian business owners and broke into their homes have been charged with crimes stretching back at least four years.

Police began their investigation in Nov. 2017 after identifying a pattern of home invasions whose victims were Asian business owners. Investigators say the suspects — Alban Mustafa, Andi Mustafa and Sotiraq Lako — conducted extensive reconnaissance on their victims, the victims’ businesses, and the victims’ residences.

Alban Mustafa – Andi Mustafa – Sotiraq Lako (Photo: West Bloomfield Police)

The trio allegedly targeted dozens of homes in West Bloomfield Township, Novi, Farmington Hills, White Lake, Canton, Northville Township and Birmingham going back to at least 2014, according to police. Detectives are also investigating related home invasions in Livingston and Macomb counties that may have been carried out by the suspects.

The Mustafas were taken into custody on Feb. 14 after they were caught breaking into a Farmington Hills home. Following their arrest, police carried out search warrants which resulted in the recovery of a large amount of stolen items that were taken from previous home invasions.

Alban and Andi Mustafa were arraigned on charges of conspiracy, second-degree home invasion, possession of breaking and entering tools and identity theft. Both suspects were given a $500,000 cash bond.

Lako was arrested on Feb. 2. He is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree. Bond was set at $200,000.

Police are pursuing additional charges through the Oakland County Prosecutors Office, including continuing a criminal enterprise, conspiracy and racketeering, first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion and receiving and concealing firearms.

