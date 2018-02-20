Police Stationed At South Lyon School After Threat, AR-15 Confiscated From Another Student's Home In Manistee

Kristi Gilroy (R), hugs a young woman at a police check point near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed by a gunman yesterday, on February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested the suspect after a short manhunt, and have identified him as 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WWJ/AP) — While school leaders in South Lyon assigned a police officer and additional staff to the high school tomorrow in the wake of a threat posted on social media, authorities in northwestern Michigan say they have arrested a teen accused of making threats against a high school.

In South Lyon, one student allegedly sent another a message asking if he wanted to “reenact” the Florida shooting last week that left 17 students dead. Charges are being considered and police tell WWJ the suspect will not be in school this week.

The student’s parents are cooperating, police said, and he affirmed he sent the message.

Meanwhile, Manistee County sheriff’s officials say they contacted a teen Monday after being notified about a threat to “shoot up” Brethren High School. Officials say he told deputies that he was joking.

Police say they confiscated an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and the teen’s cellphone from his home. He was taken to the county jail, where he awaits arraignment.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in Wednesday’s shooting.