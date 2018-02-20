DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a pothole might be to blame for a deadly accident in Detroit overnight.
The single-vehicle crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday along McGraw Avenue near Martin Road, in the area of I-94 and Livernois Avenue on the city’s west side.
A 22-year-old woman told police she was driving eastbound when she apparently struck a pothole and lost control of her vehicle, a Ford Focus. The vehicle then careened off the road and slammed into a utility pole.
A 22-year-old man who was riding in the front passenger seat was critically injured and died at a hospital.
The woman remains hospitalized in temporary-serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.