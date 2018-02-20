CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:ken holland, Tomas Tatar

(97.1 The Ticket) The Red Wings dealt Petr Mrazek to the Flyers on Monday night and have a few more chips to play ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

One of them, Mike Green, is almost certain to be moved, with early reports connecting him to the Lightning. Others, such as Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist and Luke Glendening, aren’t such sure bets.

If the trade market for that trio isn’t to the Red Wings’ liking in the next few days, they can revisit it this summer or at next season’s deadline. But in the case of Tatar, something could happen soon.

The Predators are reportedly interested in the scoring winger, and they’re in town to play the Red Wings Tuesday night. The 27-year-old Tatar, who carries a $5.3 million cap hit through the 2020-21 season, has 15 goals in 58 games this year.

Nashville has also been linked to Nyquist, who has 16 goals in 58 games. He’s signed through next season at a yearly cost of $4.75 million.

Red Wings GM Ken Holland made clear on Tuesday his desire to stockpile as many picks as possible before this year’s draft. But he doesn’t need to pull off a flurry of trades in the next few days. Green represents Detroit’s only pending unrestricted free agent of note.

“Certainly this week is a big week for me in terms of working the phone lines, but if nothing’s there that makes real sense and all I’m doing is helping somebody else out and we’re getting what we don’t think is fair value for our players, we’ll go back to the summertime and we’ll start all over again,” Holland said. “There’s going to be more teams in the mix.”

Holland said it’s more of a buyer’s market at the moment, so the Wings might be better off waiting until the draft to trade the assets they control beyond this season.

“Instead of having eight or 10 teams in the mode to do business, you’re probably back to where there’s 30 teams in the mode to do business because everyone in June is looking to October. You bring teams into play in June that might not be in play today. We’ll see what goes on between now and Monday,” Holland said.

The Predators, currently in first place in the Central Division, have all of their picks in the 2018 draft besides their second-rounder. That could complicate a potential trade for Tatar, who’s surely worth more than a third-rounder but might not be worth a first.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen