Support The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) during Cocktails for a Cause on Thursday, March 1st at La Casa Cigar & Lounge in Detroit.
Your $40 Ticket includes two drink tickets and light appetizers. Special guest bartenders will be competing for your tips – which will go to THAW – all night!
You could also win a one-year membership to La Casa’s exclusive VIP club, a beautiful humidor and more!
The event benefits The Heat and Warmth Fund, an independent nonprofit that stabilizes and empowers Michigan families, keeping them healthy, safe and warm.
Host Committee and Guest Bartenders:
- Carl Bentley – Strategic Staffing Solutions
- Krista Capp – Bedrock Detroit
- David Johnson – DTE Energy
- Chuck Nolen – Cutters Bar
- Khalil Rahal – Wayne County
- Tony Saunders – Volte Strategy