By Allen Foster

Finding a good mechanic is something you can excel at. There’s always something that needs to be done to maintain your vehicle, so, over time, you gain more and more knowledge and learn what to look for in a quality mechanic.

Hiring a roofing contractor, however, is not something that you should have a lot of experience doing because a quality roof should last for years and years and years. Therefore, it is understandable that you might approach the task of hiring a roofing contractor for your business with a bit of trepidation.

But that doesn’t need to be the case. You can (and should) hire with confidence. All it takes is stepping into the situation armed with a little bit of knowledge. Following is a list of questions to help you hire a quality roofing contractor.

Is your roofing contractor properly licensed and insured?



Yes, we are starting very basic here, but these are crucial points. Is your contractor properly licensed for the area in which they do business? Does your contractor carry general contractor liability insurance? Accidents happen. And when they do, someone will be paying for the repairs, the medical bills… or both. Don’t just accept a verbal response, request written proof.

Who will be doing the work?



While a mystery might make for a great novel, you don’t want any surprises on the job site. Can the work be completed on time by the contractor’s own staff or will there be an unknown element present, a.k.a subcontractors?

How does your contractor conduct business?



Is your intended honest and upfront? Does he or she listen to your needs and concerns, then offer options accompanied by patient explanations? Can you get a quote in writing? Is there a guarantee backed by a warranty that covers both materials and workmanship? These questions all need to be answered upfront as part of the process of hiring a good contractor.

How easy is it to get a hold of your contractor?



Of course, your contractor has a website, email, and a phone number. But what is the expected response time? Can it best be represented in minutes, hours, days, or weeks? Equally important, does your contractor have a physical place of business?

What have others said?



Your contractor can promise you the moon and the stars, but it’s only the previous customers who know your future. Jump on the Internet and search for comments and testimonials. Do a little detective work to discover if people are ranting or raving about your contractor.

Are you hiring a union contractor?



This is quite possibly the only question you need to ask. Union roofers are established contractors with years of experience in delivering dependability and quality workmanship. A roof that has been correctly installed by a quality union contractor means dollar savings to building managers because it helps better realize the designed life expectancy of your roofing system. For a list of area union roofers, visit the Southeastern Michigan Roofing Contractors Association website.