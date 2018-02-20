WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – Police say there is no threat to the community after a gunman shot and killed himself inside an apartment complex in Woodhaven.

The incident unfolded just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Southpointe Square Apartments on West Road at Gudith Road, just west of I-75.

Police say officers responded to the complex to check on a despondent man. A teenager who answered the door told the officers he heard a gunshot. That teen along with other nearby residents were evacuated as police surrounded the building.

The Downriver SWAT Team responded and attempted to make contact with the man, but were unsuccessful. Officers eventually made entry to a bedroom inside the apartment and located the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further injuries were reported.

Other circumstances leading to the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

Citizens and motorists were asked to stay clear of the area as the situation unfolded.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.