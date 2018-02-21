NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – Residents in Northville will have to boil water starting now through Friday or later, according to authorities.
Crews from the Great Lakes Water Authority tonight will be repairing a valve on a main water line that is connected to Northville’s water system.
Homeowners may have reduced water pressure or no water at all.
The boil water advisory goes into effect at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and will last for at least two days.
Northville residents are being told to fill containers before 11:30 p.m. or boil water before drinking with it or cooking with it.