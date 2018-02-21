DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for two suspects who broke into a beauty shop but were spooked off by a security guard.

The break-in happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at JJ Beauty Supply on Warren Avenue near Conner Street on the city’s east side.

Police say the suspects gained entry by making hole in the building near the front door. Once inside, the suspect filled garage bags with merchandise. But when they heard security approach, police say the suspects dropped the bags and fled on foot.

Investigators have released photos of the suspects, taken from the store’s surveillance system, in hopes someone might be able to recognize them. Both are described as black males dressed in black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.