NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Behind-the-scenes photo shoots are phenomenal.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posted some photos on her Instagram from a recent photo shoot — and wow, are they stunning.

BTS A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:34am PST

In under an hour, the photo has been liked over 350,000 times. That is flat-out amazing.

I’m guessing these photos are from her recent Vanity Fair photo shoot.

@vanityfairspain by #NormanJeanRoy A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:37pm PST

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

I vote that the only photos that should be posted on Instagram are behind-the-scenes from here on out.