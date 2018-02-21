GARDEN CITY (WWJ) – Garden City High School has been placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

District officials confirmed the situation, saying police are currently in the building, but gave no further explanation for the reason. Reports indicate a bullet was found inside the school.

Officials say students will not be allowed to enter or exit until the lockdown is over. Parents have been instructed to stay away from the school, as students will not be permitted to leave while the situation is ongoing.

District officials are promising to keep parents up to date as they are allowed by police.

