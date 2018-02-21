CBS 62(credit: Maria Davidek) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: Maria Davidek) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: Maria Davidek) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: Maria Davidek) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales […]

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Heavy rain and melting snow are combining to cause flooding and road closures in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

MDOT’s Diane Cross telling drivers to make sure you are keeping a lot of space between you and the next car. On I-94 westbound from 8 Mile Road to the Lodge a traffic tipster counted 25 disabled vehicles on the side of the road just after midnight Wednesday.

Be watchful of standing water and potholes. Rain will be light to moderate in intensity — with localized flooding.

CBS 62’s Karen Carter says there are flood alerts underway until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Heaviest showers will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. before they move out of the area mid-morning.

Some roads were closed Tuesday in Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the National Weather Service says rainfall is expected to total 3 inches or more in places.

Potholes are a major safety issue following recent freezes and warmups. However, Detroit police say speed, not a pothole, led to the death of 22-year-old man. Police the driver of an auto lost control and slammed into a light pole early Tuesday. At first police said the car hit a pothole, an investigation determined there wasn’t one. Authorities say the driver, a 22-year-old woman, is in custody and is awaiting charges.

Around the state, pothole patching crews had their work delayed by heavy rains. In northern Michigan, an ice storm warning was in effect.

 

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen