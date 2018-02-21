DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Heavy rain and melting snow are combining to cause flooding and road closures in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

MDOT’s Diane Cross telling drivers to make sure you are keeping a lot of space between you and the next car. On I-94 westbound from 8 Mile Road to the Lodge a traffic tipster counted 25 disabled vehicles on the side of the road just after midnight Wednesday.

Be watchful of standing water and potholes. Rain will be light to moderate in intensity — with localized flooding.

CBS 62’s Karen Carter says there are flood alerts underway until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Heaviest showers will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. before they move out of the area mid-morning.

Some roads were closed Tuesday in Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the National Weather Service says rainfall is expected to total 3 inches or more in places.

The next round of showers will lift into the area over the next few hours ahead of a slow moving cold front. #miwx pic.twitter.com/3I2knAtOQp — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 21, 2018

Potholes are a major safety issue following recent freezes and warmups. However, Detroit police say speed, not a pothole, led to the death of 22-year-old man. Police the driver of an auto lost control and slammed into a light pole early Tuesday. At first police said the car hit a pothole, an investigation determined there wasn’t one. Authorities say the driver, a 22-year-old woman, is in custody and is awaiting charges.

Around the state, pothole patching crews had their work delayed by heavy rains. In northern Michigan, an ice storm warning was in effect.

