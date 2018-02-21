STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Officials are answering the calls to fix one of Macomb County’s worst roadways.
A major project is being launched to repair the eight-lane Mound Road, which is notoriously known for being one of the worst in the area when it comes to potholes.
County Executive Mark Hackel is expected to announced the project Wednesday morning along with County Department of Roads Director Bryan Santo and Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
The rehabilitation project involves 80 percent federal funding with the rest split between the county and the city of Sterling Heights.
