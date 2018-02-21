BANGOR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An Oakland County mother apparently killed her children and took her own life after driving more than 100 miles across the state.

The woman and her kids, a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, were found dead Tuesday morning in Bangor Township, near Bay City.

The Bay County Sheriff says preliminary information shows the woman shot the children before turning the gun on herself. The bodies were found inside and around the woman’s vehicle.

A Bay County Drain Commission employee discovered the bodies in an industrial park, according to police. Investigators aren’t sure why the woman went to that area, more than 100 miles north of her home in Oak Park. The family reportedly has no ties to the Bay City area.

Reports say the woman was involved in an ongoing custody dispute with her children’s father.

No names have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.