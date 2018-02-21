ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Steven Montez #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes is pursued by Maurice Hurst #73 of the Michigan Wolverine during the second half at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Colorado 45-28. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) With the NFL scouting combine less than a week away, mock-draft season is heating up. Certain teams appear pegged for certain positions. But the Lions, who own the No. 20 overall pick, could go in a number of directions.

Do they improve the pass rush with a defensive end? Do they (finally) spark the ground game with a running back? Do they beef up the interior of the defensive line?

Options abound for GM Bob Quinn as he heads into his first season with Matt Patricia as head coach.

Here’s the latest round of projections.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

“This is a spot to watch for a rising pass-rusher, but Detroit would be thrilled with the No. 2 running back on the board. Guice is a true every-down back, which Matthew Stafford has never had in his career. … Guice had 26 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, and he looked every bit as good for the Tigers as Leonard Fournette did in 2016.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

“Landry was well regarded coming into 2017, and had a good, not great final year at BC. But he’s still solid, and seems like Matt Patricia’s kind of player (as well as Ziggy Ansah insurance).”

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

“At 6-foot-2 and 283 pounds, Hurst may be undersized, but his unbelievable quickness more than makes up for it. He’ll be an integral piece to new coach Matt Patricia’s defense.”

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

“Center Travis Swanson is a free agent, and TBD on where the Lions end up there. If they have a hole at center they could plug in from the get go. Protecting Matthew Stafford is paramount, although it wouldn’t be surprising if they went defense for Matt Patricia’s first draft.”