DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is a wet, sloppy mess right now. From the east side to the west side, roads are closed due to widespread flooding.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday for southeast Michigan. Snow melt combined with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall since Tuesday is causing significant rises on area rivers.

Low lying and poor drainage areas prone to flooding will be most susceptible. Several rivers have already reached flood stage, with a few others being monitored as they continue to rise.

The following roads are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Rochester Hills
— Southbound Dequindre is closed at Avon

Dearborn
— Only the left lane is passable on southbound Telegraph under Michigan Avenue

Redford Township
— Graham at Lennane is closed, east of Beech Daly and south of 5 Mile

Canton
— Sheldon Road, between Palmer and Geddes, is closed to through traffic; open only to residents

Macomb
— 21 Mile Road is closed between Romeo Plank and Heydenreich
— 24 Mile Road is closed between North and Card

Novi
— Napier Road is closed between 11 Mile and 12 Mile, the road is washed out
— Hines Drive is closed from Outer Drive to Ann Arbor Trail, Stark Road to Newburgh, and from Wilcox to Haggerty Road
— Halsted Road is closed south of 14 Mile

