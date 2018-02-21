CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ALMONT (WWJ) – Officials are praising a student who came forward to report a classmate who had brought two loaded airsoft guns to a Lapeer County middle school Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, Almont Community Schools Superintendent William Kalmar said the student came to the office around 9:25 a.m. and said the classmate was in possession of what appeared to be two guns in his binder.

A police liaison officer immediately located the student and recovered the weapons in question. The two guns were actually loaded airsoft guns.

Kalmar said the student who brought the guns to school has been addressed by the appropriate authorities and is no longer in school at this time. At no point were any students threatened, Kalmar added.

“Even though our students and staff were not placed in imminent danger at any time, this serves as a reminder to please talk to your children about the importance of reporting,” he said in the letter. “It could ultimately save lives.”

