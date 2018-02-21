SOUTH LYON (WWJ) – A South Lyon teen who police say made a Snapchat threat about re-enacting the Florida shooting at his high school is in the Oakland County Jail on a $10 million bond.
Ryan Robert Debruyne, 17, was arraigned Tuesday for making a false threat and terrorism charges, a 20-year felony.
Police say a friend who allegedly received the message from Debruyne passed it along to authorities. The teen told police Debruyne sent him a Snapchat message asking if he wanted to re-enact the Florida shooting on Wednesday, when students return to school from mid-winter break.
Debruyne admitted to sending the message, according to police. Investigators haven’t yet said if they believe Debruyne was making a credible threat, however no weapons were found in his home or vehicle.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Extra police patrols are expected around the high school as classes resume Wednesday.