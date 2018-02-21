The Dirty Dozen And Beyond: WWJ Reveals The Worst Potholes In Metro Detroit

(WWJ) Broken rims, torn tires, endless commutes, waiting for hours on the side of the freeway for overworked tow drivers — It adds up to pothole season in metro Detroit.

With the wacky swings between deep freeze and balmy temperatures, many believe potholes are worse this year than in the past.

So, which spots are the worst?

WWJ’s Traffic Department threw out that question live on Facebook and got more than 100 responses.

Metro Detroit drivers are angry and frustrated, with tales of seeing a dozen people on the side of I-75 waiting for help after they all got caught in the same pothole, and stories about hearing help won’t be on the way for hours because there are only so many tow trucks to go around.

“These pot holes are destroying my front end. I have to replace my wheel hub assembly AGAIN and $225 a pop just for the part and we won’t talk about labor!! 3rd time in ONE YEAR!! I can not afford this!!” Sue DeRosier wrote on Facebook.

She’s not alone in that misery: Here are most mentioned hotspots for potholes in metro Detroit.

Mound Road — no matter where you are on it, it’s a nightmare, callers tell us.

The Warren Bridge on Denton Drive just off Chicago Street

The Davison ramp from 96 east

Around the Dearborn Ford Truck plant

Dequindre Road … for miles

I-94 south of 11 mile to at least I-75

I-75 between Davison and 8 Mile

I-75 southbound about .5 miles north of M-8 has a major pothole on the left hand side.

10 Mile Road through Eastpointe/Warren/Centerline/Hazel Park is “like a motocross track,” one caller said.

Hayes at I-696

Dearborn near Greenfield and Rotunda

Sashabaw Road in Clarkston

Eureka Road between Fort and Allen

Wayne Road between Cherry Hill and Marquette

Venoy and Michgian Avenue

Ten mile road, Nine mile road, and John R

In Taylor on Pennsylvania, between Beech Daly and Telegraph

Schoenherr south of 16 to 15 Mile Roads

Garfield between 19 Mile and Hall Road

696 service drive west bound between Ryan and Dequindre

Schoenherr Road south of M-59; the left lane before 19 Mile has a massive pothole

Utica south of Gratiot

Schoolcraft from Farmington to Merriman

M-59 from Hayes all the way down to Romeo Plank

Pelham between Champaign and Wick

Moross at Mack

I-75 service drive at 696

The south lane of eastbound 8 Mile west of Haggerty

It’s worth noting that after a spate of complaints, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced a $10.2 million project was approved Wednesday to resurface four miles of Mound Road, which is notorious for being one of the worst in the area when it comes to potholes.