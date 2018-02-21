DETROIT (WWJ) – Almost a year ago – life changed forever for a high school student whose family stopped to help at an accident scene along a Michigan highway.

Sean English, a junior at University of Detroit Jesuit High School, had run cross-country since 7th grade — he was 16 years old at the time of the accident — his family had stopped to help at the scene of an SUV rollover accident, along eastbound I-96 near M-8, when he was struck by another car. His injuries were so extensive his left leg had to be amputated. Another good Samaritan who also stopped to assist, Henry Ford Hospital’s Dr. Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries days after the accident.

Michigan State Police Trooper Patrick Arena is being credited with saving English’s life after he used a tourniquet on the boy at the scene – but the path to recovery was just starting as he arrived at hospital and was put into a medically induced coma to aid in his healing.

Today marks a milestone in the teen’s path to recovery and to resuming the life he was carving out for himself.

English posted a short video of his first run since the accident — a day he’s been working toward for over 10 months.

10 and a half months ago I was laying in my hospital bed, waking up from a medically induced coma, and just waiting for the day I could run again. Today was that day. Stay tuned for my first race during track season‼️ pic.twitter.com/H6kp7iTWDz — $ean €nglish (@seanenglish24) February 21, 2018

A GoFundMe account set up for English quickly met it goal — with hundreds of people donating and/or offering prayers of support in his recovery.