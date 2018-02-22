DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men are hospitalized after being hit by the same bullet in Detroit.
Detroit police say the men were in a home on Westmoreland Street, near Evergreen and 7 Mile roads, when they were shot around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the men told police he went into a bedroom and grabbed the gun because a child was in the room. The gun went off hitting the 32-year-old in his hand. The same bullet hit the second man, 23, in the stomach.
Both men were transported to the hospital. The older man was last reported in stable condition, while the younger man is in temporary-serious condition.
The incident remains under investigation.