Boil Water Advisory Issued In Livonia Following Main Break
(Credit: Dreamstime)

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Livonia as repairs continue on a water main break near Schoolcraft and Stark.

There are multiple water main breaks in the area causing flooding onto eastbound I-96 near Farmington Road and Middle Belt Road. All lanes are shut down on the freeway and much of Livonia is experiencing flooding.

Livonia police have said they don’t know when the issues will be fixed, but crews are already working on it.

Some residents are experiencing low pressure or no water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents under a boil water advisory should boil water for at least one minute and then let it cool before using the water for drinking or food preparation. The CDC also instructs residents to throw out any ice cubes made from water taps and replace them with boiled or bottled water. Residents should be careful not to swallow any water while showering or bathing.

