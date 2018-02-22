Detroit Police Looking For Missing Person On City's West Side
missing person
Ernestine Williams (Photo: Detroit Police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for help in finding a woman who went missing Thursday.

Ernestine Williams was last seen by her daughter on Feb. 22 at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 18000 block of Northlawn Street. Her daughter, April Williams-Jackson reported that she received a phone call and left the room to take it, and when she returned, her mother had walked out the door.

Williams, 72, is in good physical condition, but she suffers from Alzheimers.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinvy at (313) 596-1000 or (313) 596-1040.

