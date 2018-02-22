Detroit Police Searching For Missing Woman On East Side

Marsha Lynne Woodruff (Photo: Detroit Police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police issued a serious missing person alert for Marsha Woodruff, who was last seen in the 19400 block of McCormick.

Woodruff’s sister reported that she was last seen back in November by neighbors but has not been seen or heard from since, according to a report from the police.

Woodruff is described as a 55-year-old female, 5’11”, dark brown complexion, medium build with black and gray hair. According to neighbors, she was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with a scarf around her head.

Police said Woodruff is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health issues.

If anyone has seen Woodruff or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.