DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit’s only campground will be re-opening this spring, thanks to a partnership between the city and several community groups.

Scout Hollow in Rouge Park has been closed for more than a decade. The Kresge Foundation is putting $200,000 toward the renovation of the 17.4-acre site, located along a secluded bend of the Rouge River, bringing back youth camping to the city.

Since the campground closed, it has been reclaimed by tall grass, deer and wild turkeys. Detroit Outdoors — a collaboration between the city of Detroit’s Parks and Recreation Department, Sierra Club and YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit — will be renovating the area with designated campsites to accommodate large groups.

While open to all youth-serving organizations, the Scout Hollow campground will be primarily focused on supporting groups from Detroit and surrounding communities.

“This reopens a long unavailable asset to connect city youth with nature. To really learn about nature, you must immerse yourself in it. There is simply no substitute,” Keith Flournoy, interim director of Detroit Parks and Recreation, said in a statement.

The grant will also stock a “library” of camping gear – from sleeping bags to tents – that groups can borrow from for their camping adventures.

Organizers expect to see 250 campers in the first year and as many as 1,000 within three years.

Scout Hollow covers more than 17.4 acres of mostly forest with a five-acre meadow at its heart; three camping sites at Scout Hollow will accommodate up to 30 campers each.

Sierra Club is also supporting the project with a $20,000 grant.