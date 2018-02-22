Eagles Center Kelce Plays Sax With High School Band

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WWJ) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got attention for his impassioned and profane speech after the team’s Super Bowl parade, but he’s now communicating through music.
The jazz band from Kelce’s Ohio high school alma mater was performing at a Philadelphia high school Thursday when he decided to lend some help. He borrowed one boy’s saxophone and sat in with the Cleveland Heights High School band. He then stayed on to play with Philly’s Central High School band, too.
Kelce seemed to be holding his own, tapping his foot to the beat.
You’ve heard of football players taking ballet lessons to help their footwork, but how many linemen can play a baritone saxophone? Kelce was a member of the Cleveland Heights band when he was in high school.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.