DETROIT (WWJ) – Drivers in Oakland and Macomb counties could experience delays Thursday as crews hit the freeways to repair potholes.

Crews will be repairing the worst sections of pavement on I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road as long as weather permits. County crews will also continue patrolling for potholes. Work is scheduled through the morning and evening rush to get as much done during dry weather.

At times only one lane will be open, so drivers should be prepared for traffic backups.

The following closures are planned Thursday, Feb. 22:

I-696 in Oakland County

Westbound I-696 from I-75 to Woodward:

• 7 am – 9 am — 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed (75 ramps closed)

• 9 am – 3 pm — 3 left lanes closed, only right lane open (75 ramps closed)

• 3 pm – 7 pm — 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed (75 ramps closed)

I-696 in Macomb County

Eastbound I-696 from Dequindre to Mound:

• 7am – 3pm — 3 left lanes closed, only right lane open

• 3pm – 6:30pm — 2 right open, 2 left closed

I-75 in Oakland County

Southbound I-75 from Adams and Crooks:

• 7am – 7pm — 2 right lanes closed, only left lane open

Telegraph Road in Oakland County

Southbound US-24 from Hickory Grove and Long Lake:

• 8am – 6:30pm — 2 left lanes closed, only right lane open

