DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a teenager is facing discipline and possible criminal charges after making a threat at Lincoln Park High School.
Officers responded to the school, off Champaign Road near I-75, Thursday morning after receiving a tip.
Police say the threat was deemed “not credible” after the school liaison officer spoke with the student and his parents.
The student was taken out of school and is being disciplined by the district.
The nature of the threat has not been disclosed by police as the investigation continues.
