Mike Eruzione's 'Miracle On Ice' Stick Sells For $290K

(WWJ) – 38 years ago Thursday, the U.S. Men’s Hockey Team upset the perennial powerhouse Soviet team in the medal round at the Olympics in Lake Placid, NY, thanks to a late goal from team captain Mike Eruzione.

Thursday, Eruzione’s stick that created the “Miracle On Ice” sold for $290,000, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

On 38th anniversary of “Miracle on Ice,” Mike Eruzione’s stick that scored winning goal has sold for $290,000. Sold by @SCPAuctions in a private sale https://t.co/ognzTJcjqH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 22, 2018

The private sale was made by SCP Auctions, based out of California and the buyer wished to remain anonymous, according to Rovell.

The seller of the stick bought it five years ago from Heritage Auctions for $262,900 on consignment by Eruzione himself.

The stick still has the original grip tape on the handle and the blade, with Eruzione’s name on the shaft. Eruzione wrote “February 22 1980 USA 4 Russia 3” and “Winning Goal Stick Against Russia” on the stick and he also signed the stick with the inscription “1980 Gold.”

The sale of the stick comes two days after Team USA lost 3-2 in a shootout against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.