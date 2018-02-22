CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Driving northbound on Woodward near 13 Mile in Royal Oak, you are likely to notice a traffic backup in the right lane. The problem: Starbucks.

The daily back up during rush hour is often times caused by cars lined in the Starbucks drive-thru. The coffee shop is so popular, the line often stretches out of the parking lot and spills onto Woodward Avenue, blocking traffic in the right lane.

Whether you’re buying coffee or just sitting in the backup, it can be frustrating and dangerous. But Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donahue says at this point, they won’t be ticketing drivers for impeding traffic.

“The issues we’re having at Starbucks, for the most part, it’s really limited to rush hour and once rush hour is done, all those issues kind of are resolved,” O’Donahue told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell.

O’Donahue said drivers going to Starbucks or heading past 13 Mile Road should be aware and use caution.

“The biggest advice we have is just be patient,” he said.

And patience is key, because drivers likely won’t see an end to this problem.

“That intersection gets very busy during rush hour with or without the Starbucks being there. The Starbucks does compound the problem but I think for a lot of drivers, especially if they’re unfamiliar with the area, they’re really not sure what the issue is. So, how to get traffic to flow a little bit easier has been kind of a difficult problem to resolve,” said O’Donahue.

Tim Thwing, director of community development in Royal Oak, says Starbucks did everything they were supposed to and is in compliance with city code.

“It met our minimum standards for a drive-thru and carry out restaurant,” he said.

Starbucks, which declined to comment on the issue, isn’t the only business along Woodward that seems to have this problem. Traffic at other fast food restaurants and even the local car wash at 11 Mile often back up into traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen