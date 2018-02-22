CBS 62A major snow storm hits Detroit, Mich. on February 2, 2011. (credit: WWJ Newsradio 950) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A state of emergency has been declared in Lansing as hundreds of homes and businesses are expected to flood.

Mayor Andy Schor made the declaration Wednesday in anticipation that flooding will hit residential areas. City officials recommend anyone living in possible flood areas to temporarily evacuate and leave their home by noon Thursday. At least six neighborhoods are expected to experience flooding.

The National Weather Service predicts the Grand River in Lansing will crest at 14.6 feet, nearly three feet above flood stage by late Thursday. The Red Cedar River is forecast to crest at 10.3 feet.

In a statement, Schor notes the rain has stopped, but significant flooding will occur. He added the state of emergency allows the city to “proactively provide the necessary information and resources to protect our residents.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

