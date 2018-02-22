FILE(Credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A state of emergency has been declared in Lansing as hundreds of homes and businesses are expected to flood.

Mayor Andy Schor made the declaration Wednesday in anticipation that flooding will hit residential areas. City officials recommend anyone living in possible flood areas to temporarily evacuate and leave their home by noon Thursday. At least six neighborhoods are expected to experience flooding.

The National Weather Service predicts the Grand River in Lansing will crest at 14.6 feet, nearly three feet above flood stage by late Thursday. The Red Cedar River is forecast to crest at 10.3 feet.

In a statement, Schor notes the rain has stopped, but significant flooding will occur. He added the state of emergency allows the city to “proactively provide the necessary information and resources to protect our residents.”

