Troy Man Ordered Held On $125,000 Bond After 13-Hour Standoff With Police
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

(WWJ) The sound of gunfire rang out in a Troy neighborhood near Somerset Collection at 3:23 a.m. and the mayhem continued for 13 hours before police were able to arrested the man who had barricaded himself inside his home.

Bryce Williams, 36, was arraigned Thursday afternoon at the 52-4 District Court on a four count felony warrant, including charges for discharge of a gun in a building, felonious assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.  His bond was set at $125,000 and he was transferred to the Oakland County Jail.

Williams first came to police attention when a woman dialed 911 and said Williams was inside the house with another man, his father, and she could hear gunfire.

“Officers quickly arrived on scene, gave shelter to the victim caller, and set up a perimeter around the home,” Troy police said in a press release. “Officers continued to hear gunfire from the home and a short time later observed an older male flee from the residence.”

Once he arrived at safety, Williams’ father advised officers his son was now in possession of at least three handguns.

Two members of the Troy Police Department’s crisis negotiation team quickly established phone contact with Williams.

“Williams was clearly agitated and aggressive, continued to fire rounds in the home, and refused to surrender to officers,” police said.

Williams also set up strobe lighting in the front window to inhibit officers’ vision as they held the perimeter. Police advised surrounding neighbors to shelter in place.

The Troy Police Tactical Support Team and additional members of the Crisis Negotiation Team responded.  As the incident progressed and negotiations continued, additional tactical resources responded from The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Oakland SWAT.  Alliance Mobile Health also had several ambulance crews on scene.

Early in the afternoon, Williams refused to continue phone contact with the negotiation team and an additional gunshot was heard in the home.  Tactical officers were able to breach the front door of the residence and insert a robot with monitoring capability.  It was discovered that Williams was still armed and had fortified his bedroom with furniture from the home.

Negotiations were reestablished through the robots audio capability.

After lengthy negotiations failed to progress with Williams, tactical officers introduced nonflammable chemical munitions into the residence.  This caused Williams to move from his barricaded position towards the front of the residence, although still armed with a handgun.

Tactical Officers on scene continued ordering Williams to drop the firearm via the robot and the armored vehicle PA system.  Just prior to Williams reaching the front door, tactical officers observed him throw the firearm across the floor.

Finally at 4:58 pm — 13.5 hours after the initial 911 call was received — Williams exited the residence unarmed and was immediately taken into custody by the Tactical Support Team.  The family pet, an elder beagle, was safely removed from the home uninjured.

Williams was transported to a local hospital and cleared for incarceration and then brought to the Troy Police station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen