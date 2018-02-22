CBS 62A major snow storm hits Detroit, Mich. on February 2, 2011. (credit: WWJ Newsradio 950) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
WARREN (WWJ) – Guests at a Warren hotel got an early wake up call when fire alarms went off early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Extended Stay Hotel near the City Hall, on Civic Center Drive off Van Dyke, after a small electrical fire broke out on the second floor.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but the building sustained quite a bit of water damage. Some guests have been moved to other rooms as a result.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were necessary.

