WARREN (WWJ) – Guests at a Warren hotel got an early wake up call when fire alarms went off early Thursday morning.
It happened at the Extended Stay Hotel near the City Hall, on Civic Center Drive off Van Dyke, after a small electrical fire broke out on the second floor.
Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the flames, but the building sustained quite a bit of water damage. Some guests have been moved to other rooms as a result.
No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were necessary.