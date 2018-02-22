CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Mother Nature is having a field day around the state — it’s not just metro Detroiters dealing with flooding — the recent freeze-thaw weather has much of Michigan State University campus under water.

The Red Cedar River has risen five feet due to the rain and melted snow forcing several classes to be moved to accessible locations.  with a predicted crest of more than 10.3 feet on Thursday.

msu flooding post william saunders Weird Winter Weather Causing Red Cedar River To Flood Parts Of MSU Campus

Flooding off Auditorium Road on the campus of Michigan State University. (Credit/William Saunders)

msu flooding 2018 william saunders Weird Winter Weather Causing Red Cedar River To Flood Parts Of MSU Campus

Flooding on the campus of Michigan State University at the IM West Sports Complex. (Credit/William Saunders)

msu flooding william saunders Weird Winter Weather Causing Red Cedar River To Flood Parts Of MSU Campus

Flooding on the campus of Michigan State University off Hagadorn Street.
(Credit/William Saunders)

The campus is experiencing the most significant flooding since 1975, when the river reached 12 feet.

Classes in the Computer Center, Jenison Fieldhouse and Kresge Art Center have been relocated. Michigan State deploying a flood barrier for the first time between the river and the Computer Center.

“I waded through water and I had to change my route to get to class,” said MSU junior William Saunders. “It’s been like this for the last 24 hours.”

Seccia Softball Stadium and the entire MSU baseball/softball/soccer complex is under water and accessible only by boat.  The McLane Baseball Stadium is also flooded.

Sand and heavy equipment will be used as the barrier.

Several roads on the MSU campus are also closed.

  • Chestnut Road between Demonstration Hall Road and the Beal Street/Kalamazoo Street intersection (at the Sparty statue) is closed.
  • The Auditorium Road Loop will also be closed for the duration of flooding.
  • Lots 62W, 62E and 67, as well as the basement level of Parking Ramp #2, will be closed for the duration of flooding.
  • Red Cedar Road is closed from the Chestnut Road intersection to the entrance to Central Services.
  • The IM Circle pool is closed.
  • Northbound Red Cedar Road, north of Shaw Lane, also will be closed to through traffic.

Registrar’s office is emailing all affected students and faculty directly with information. Students also can check D2L.

Also, MSU for the first time is deploying a flood barrier on campus; it will be located between the river and the Computer Center. During this work, the area around the Computer Center will be the staging area for heavy equipment and sand used for the flood barriers.

As part of that work, the following sidewalks will be closed: all sides of the Computer Center; between the Computer Center and the Hannah Administration Building; on the south side of Hannah Administration Building up to the south building entrance. The bridge from Wells Hall to the Computer Center will also be closed.

Access to the Computer Center will be minimally available through the north entrance only, but anyone wishing to enter the building will be escorted through the construction area to the entrance. All other entrances are emergency egress only. Be prepared for significant construction work and noise in the area. The south entrance to the Administration Building will also be closed.

Meantime, Lansing officials have evacuated six neighborhoods due to flooding.

Dozens of roads across southern Michigan stretching from southwestern Michigan to mid-Michigan have been closed because of flooding.

While this week’s heavy rain has ended, the river at East Lansing remains under a flood warning until Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

