Berkley HS Lock Down Lifted After Two Hours

(credit: istock)

BERKLEY (WWJ) – Berkley High School was on lockdown for more than two hours Friday after a single 9 millimeter live bullet was found in the hallway of the auditorium inside the building.

Police searched the common areas of the school with help from Huntington Woods and canines from Southfield and the Oakland county Sheriff’s Department while students waited in classrooms. Individual lockers and backpacks were not searched.

The lockdown came two weeks after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead. School officials called authorities because they said you can never be too careful.

“From my experience, it’s not after Florida, it’s been for several years, you can not take anything for granted,” Berkley Public Safety Director Matthew Koehn said. “You have to consider everything to be a serious threat and you have to investigate it. There’s no way you can discount anything.”

Koehn said authorities did not find a gun or any other bullets and they believed there was “no specific or credible threats to the students.”

While some students thought the lockdown lasted a little too long, 10th grader Jimmy Hubbard understood that it was necessary.

“I think that it’s necessary so we don’t have anything like what happened in Florida,” Hubbard said. “It was a little bit excessive, I do think, just because of how long the lockdown lasted and we were just sitting in class, but I think it’s necessary.”