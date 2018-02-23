CBS 62This dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television […]
Filed Under:Winter Olympics
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – West Bloomfield’s Kyle Mack took the silver medal in the Snowboard Big Air event on the penultimate day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Pontiac High School graduate failed to qualify for the finals in the Slopestyle event last week, but redeemed himself in a pretty big way in Big Air.

Mack had a pretty priceless reaction to landing that trick:

His highest score came on the second of three runs in the event. Canada’s Sebastian Toutant took gold, while Great Britain’s Billy Morgan won the bronze medal. Two Americans just missed out on medals, with Chris Corning and Red Gerard finishing fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Mack grabbed headlines earlier this week when he divulged his secret to performing well: binge-watching Netflix.

