PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – West Bloomfield’s Kyle Mack took the silver medal in the Snowboard Big Air event on the penultimate day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Pontiac High School graduate failed to qualify for the finals in the Slopestyle event last week, but redeemed himself in a pretty big way in Big Air.

Mack had a pretty priceless reaction to landing that trick:

Kyle Mack can't quite believe he landed that. He pulls the "bloody dracula" out of the bag and goes into second. Watch the men's big air final

🏂👉 https://t.co/oLWJJtDCzs #Pyeongchang2018 #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/pbK4szkwFQ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 24, 2018

His highest score came on the second of three runs in the event. Canada’s Sebastian Toutant took gold, while Great Britain’s Billy Morgan won the bronze medal. Two Americans just missed out on medals, with Chris Corning and Red Gerard finishing fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Mack grabbed headlines earlier this week when he divulged his secret to performing well: binge-watching Netflix.