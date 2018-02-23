Detroit Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

(Photo: Detroit Police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police issued a serious missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl that went missing on the city’s west side.

Rahquel Robinson was last seen by her father on Feb. 17 at approximately 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Glastonbury. Her father reports that he dropped her off to hang out with friends and discovered she had left the location and has not returned, according to a release.

No clothing description was given for Robinson. Police say she is in good physical condition, but suffers from ADHD.

If anyone has seen Robinson or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct (313)596-1000 or (313) 596-1040