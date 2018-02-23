LANSING (WWJ/AP) – The head of Michigan’s agriculture department is resigning to work for the Trump administration.

Gov. Rick Snyder says Jamie Clover Adams will be an adviser to the U.S. agriculture secretary. She’s been head of the state agriculture department for nearly six years.

“Jamie has served the state of Michigan with incredible commitment and leadership,” Snyder said in a statement. “She has been instrumental in the agricultural sector’s job growth and in helping to push Michigan over the $100 billion mark in economic impact from the food and agriculture industry. She will be missed, but we’re proud to have her serving farmers at the national level.”

Clover Adams, who was also Kansas agriculture director from 1999 to 2003, says Michigan is “being left in very capable hands.”

Gordon Wenk will lead the department. He’s been chief deputy director since 2008 and joined the department back in 1978.

Replacing Clover Adams will be Gordon Wenk, who has been chief deputy director since 2008 and joined the department back in 1978.

“We’re very fortunate to have an experienced leader like Gordon who can move seamlessly into his new role as MDARD director,” Snyder said. “He has committed his entire career to the food and agriculture community and has done so with a focus on protecting and preserving our state’s incredible natural resources. It’s reassuring to know that the successful progress and goals of MDARD will continue.”

