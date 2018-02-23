DAVIE, FL - MAY 4: Jonathan Martin #71 of the Miami Dolphins talks ot the media after the rookie minicamp on May 4, 2012 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jonathan Martin

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A law enforcement official says former Miami Dolphins player Jonathan Martin was taken into Los Angeles police custody after a threatening Instagram post.

The official says Martin was being questioned and was not under arrest Friday afternoon.

Ex-Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin reportedly arrested after posting gun photo and tagging his former high school in a threat on Instagram https://t.co/D9hHDyfOmJ pic.twitter.com/YwB0kOKgYy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

The official says a post on Martin’s Instagram account showed a shotgun and referenced the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles by name.

The official said it wasn’t immediately clear whether Martin posted the photo himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The school was evacuated earlier Friday after officials were made aware of the post. The post mentioned that suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

