CBS 62(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales […]
WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 27: Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo attend the premiere of 'Vacation' at Regency Village Theatre on July 27, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute.

Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he followed the car across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Both drivers pulled over in South Nyack (NY’-ak).

A truck passenger, Michael Landrio, tells the New York Post that his friend tried to make peace, but the former “Saturday Night Live” star got into their vehicle and tried to punch him.

Landrio says that’s when he kicked Chase, sending him flying.

Landrio was charged with harassment. Chase was not charged.

Chase’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen