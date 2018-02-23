Michigan Governor On Arming Teachers 'We Need To Be Careful About Things Like That'

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

(WWJ) Following the shootings at a Parkland, Fla., high school last week that left 17 people dead and others injured, President Donald Trump has come out strongly in support of arming teachers.

Does that fly in Michigan?

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder isn’t a big fan of the idea — though he doesn’t seem to be unilaterally opposing it. He told WWJ he “wouldn’t necessarily support that at this time.”

He hasn’t supported it in the past either. Notably, Snyder veteod an attempt to allowed concealed weapons in schools in 2012. The bill he veteod then would have allowed people to carry concealed weapons in bars, stadiums and schools.

This time around, Snyder said he thinks Republicans and Democrats need to find common ground on a solution to prevent school shootings.

“I think we need to be careful about things like that,” Snyder said. “I think it’s good that we’re having a dialogue about taking more constructive action. In Michigan, we’ve done things in the past to make sure that we’re doing trainings in the schools. We have a hotline called OKTOSAY that anyone can call in with issues or tips.”

Snyder added that he supports a bi-partisan effort to address the problem at the federal level and says he’s also like to see what can be done at the state level. Snyder is in Washington D.C. for the National Governor’s Association Winter Meeting.