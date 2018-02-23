Michigan Humane Society Offering $2,500 For Info On Abandoned Dog

This dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)
(WWJ) – The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people that left an injured dog abandoned on a sidewalk in Detroit.
The dog was rescued by the Humane Society after someone found him wrapped in plastic on the sidewalk. The dog is in critical condition and medical teams are working to keep him alive.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.