Michigan Matters Spotlight: The Me Too Movement, The Motor City & Saying Goodbye to a Friend

Filed Under:Michigan Matters
Terry Barclay, Anne Doyle, Sharon Banks and Carol Cain taping "Michigan Matters" where talk about women in our region ensued. (credit: Logan Tesmer/ CBS 62)

The day after Ford Motor Co. fired the head of its North American operations for “inappropriate behavior” the topic of the “me too” movement and fallout for companies took center stage during taping of CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS.

Anne Doyle, a former Ford executive and author of POWERING UP!, a book about women and leadership, discussed the culture at some Ford plants and reports of sexual harassment when she worked for the automaker over a decade ago.

“I’m glad things are changing,” said Doyle, a champion for women and the zero tolerance focus on harassment being reinforced by Jim Hackett, Ford’s CEO.
Doyle appeared with Terry Barclay, President, and CEO of Inforum, Sharon Banks, CEO of Bankable Marketing Strategies, and Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.The show airs 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62.

Barclay, who runs the statewide women’s organization, has known Hackett since he was CEO of Steelcase and said his bold leadership is to be applauded.
Banks talked about the surge of young women who are taking on leadership roles in the “me too” movement.

The roundtable also talked about students rising up and leading the charge for change in gun laws on the heels of last week’s shooting rampage in a Parkland, Florida high school where 14 people were gunned down by a teen shooter using an assault weapon.

They talked about a national march planned for Washington DC on March 24 by students and supporters like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg and whether it would lead to stricter gun laws.

The panel also discussed the Olympic games and the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team which finally beat the Canadian Team in winning the Gold Medal. And they talked about 36-year-old American downhill racer Lindsey Vonn who overcome severe injuries in recent years and won a Bronze Medal in likely her last Olympic appearance.

Michigan Matters Spotlight: The Me Too Movement, The Motor City & Saying Goodbye to a Friend

Cliff Russel (credit: CBS 62)

The show ended with a heartfelt tribute to Cliff Russell, an award-winning journalist from the Motor City who often appeared on MICHIGAN MATTERS and who passed away this week of a heart attack at the age of 61.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

